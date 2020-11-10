First, they were contracted. Then, they volunteered.
Earlier this year, Badger Prairie Needs Network hired JSD Professional Services to oversee the land surveying and civil engineering of its newly-completed 1,000 square foot addition.
Then, on Monday, Nov. 2, 11 JSD team members “crashed” the building to paint over wear and tear in a mix of bright green and soft blue.
“It’s a great way for our employees to use our 16 hours of annual volunteer time we are given to pick a very crucial community organization that needs our support,” JSD marketing media director Kelly Kloepping said.
Kloepping, who before this year was the public information director for the Verona Area School District, told the Press she had asked BPNN leadership for other ways JSD could support the organization in addition to the painting day.
BPNN provided a list, and the team at JSD purchased over 1,000 reusable grocery bags, at a cost of $1,500. Volunteers use the bags to deliver food to drive-thru visitors, the only way the pantry is serving guests during the pandemic.
The JSD-led construction project had expanded the pantry shopping area with a new refrigerator and freezer space, and it added an unloading dock for trucks and a roofed structure outside that will keep volunteers dry from the elements during curbside food distribution.
The JSD group only had to drive “around the corner” from their office on Horizon Drive to serve at BPNN and to see how their engineering work will improve operations at the pantry, Kloepping said.
“We place community support as a priority,” Kloepping said. “It’s not just about business.”