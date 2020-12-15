Verona churches are offering a mix of online and in-person Christmas worship this year. The Press reached out to get a calendar of services and gatherings.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD
Christmas Eve together, wherever you are.
Streaming Online
10:30 a.m.
4:30 p.m.
6:00 p.m.
Facebook, YouTube, gslcwi.com
Broadcast On-Air
9:00 p.m.
FOX 47 WMSN-TV Madison
Madison Bible Church, 2920 N. County Road M
We are not having a Christmas Eve service this year and we do not have
services on Christmas Day.
We will be following our regular Sunday church schedule so no changes.
Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S Main St.
Memorial Baptist will be having a Christmas Eve Broadcast @ 6:00 pm (12/24). The service will be on our website www.mbcverona.org/livestream
Mount Vernon United Church of Christ, 1693 Washington St.
Christmas Eve Service 7:00 P.M. This will be an on-line service. Email church@mtvernonucc.org for the link.
Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10:00 A.M. Youth worship service. Email church@mtvernonucc.org for the link.
Redeemer Bible Fellowship, 130 N. Franklin St.
At this time we don't have any public events happening. We will continue to post weekly Sunday Services on our website at Redeemerbiblefellowship.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Ln.
In person worship.
Christmas eve. 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm. (Service is the same)
Christmas day. 9.00 am
Online worship.
Youtube. The Resurrection channel.
Children's Christmas virtual event.
Youtube. The resurrection channel. Dec. 19.
Saint Christopher Parish, 301 N. Main St. & 1371 County Highway Pb
December 24 | Christmas Eve
4:30pm, St. Andrew, Verona
6:30pm, St. Andrew, Verona
8:30pm, St. William, Paoli
December 25 | Christmas Day
10:00am, St. Andrew, Verona
December 31 and January 1 | Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
(Holy Day of Obligation)
5:30pm (Eve), St. William, Paoli
9:00am (Day), St. Andrew, Verona
Advent Confessions
8:45am-10:00am every Saturday
6:30pm-7:30pm every Wednesday
12:00pm-12:30pm every Friday (during Advent)
Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr.
Salem UCC will be entirely online with no in-person worship services this Christmas season. Our Christmas Eve service will be available on our website www.salemchurchverona.org.
St. James’ Lutheran, 427 S Main St.
December 24
Christmas Eve Parking Lot Worship with Holy Communion 3:00 & 4:00 pm
Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship…. On Our YouTube Channel, StJamesVerona
December 27
8:30 am Christmas Lessons & Carols Service on Our YouTube Channel, StJamesVerona
Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
Christmas Eve Worship Service will premiere on our Facebook Page and YouTube channel on the 24th at 4:30 pm and be available for view afterward as well. Our regular Sunday services are online each week (on FB/YT) at 9:30am. (We also offer online Sunday School videos at 9am and 6pm on Sundays.)