Madison-based author Christine Virnig, like most people, didn’t know that Roman charioteers used to drink animal dung for energy.
But when she learned that, Virnig said she was fascinated. So, she started writing “Dung for Dinner,” a book about the ways humans eat animal poop, pee, vomit and secretions, she said. And with research assistance from the Verona Public Library, Virnig pieced together other facts and stories to be featured in her book, which debuted in July.
The 166-page book took two years of writing and researching historical accounts of humans’ dung-eating tendencies, she said. It is full of illustrations by artist, Korwin Briggs, and mainly marketed toward children between the ages of 8 to 12.
Virnig said, however, it’s not limited to kids.
“I know that personally, I haven't outgrown books like this yet,” she said. “Any adult who likes this kind of thing--I think they could still get something very fun out of it.”
Virnig, a former allergist, said she is particularly interested in the medical stories featured in the book. One being doctors tasting their patient’s excrement to find a diagnosis because, for example, a diabetic’s urine tastes sweet, she said.
Other topics covered include camel dung and dysentery, recycled astronaut urine and the shiny coating on candy corn which is made from secretions.
The process of verifying dung facts versus myths was made easier with the help of the Verona Public Library, she said. Mark Cullen, the outlibrary loans specialist, said his job is to find anything off the “beaten path” and reach out to other libraries who had what she needed.
Some of those materials were obscure, old and even barely bound to the spine, Virnig said. But Cullen can help find those titles for people who are just personally curious or like Virnig, writing a book for publication, he said.
“It's exciting to know that right in our own library, a book was composed,” Cullen said. “It's very encouraging, and it's a great way to show you what a library can do for a community.”
He said this was especially exciting given it is a book of “stature.” Virnig said that “Dung for Dinner” has been selected for a Junior Library Guild selection and named a finalist for a Golden Kite award, Virnig said.
As of now, she is planning and writing another book, “Waist Deep in Dung,” which is expected to be out in 2022. It will explore some of the “grossest jobs throughout history,” Virnig said. For example, a gong farmer, who was the man responsible for cleaning out the cesspits in the center of Middle Age towns, she said.
For those who read her book, she hopes it will pique someone’s interest, and show that being grossed out and learning sometimes go hand-in-hand.
“You can have fun and learn about these disgusting topics, and yet you can learn about real-world stuff like medicine and history at the same time, Virnig said. “Learning doesn't have to be boring. Learning can be really fun and exciting.”