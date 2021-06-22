The second week of the library’s summer outdoor story time brought area families together in the morning sunshine on Tuesday, June 22.
Forming a circle of blankets in the grass around librarian Marissa Gehrke, children and their caregivers enjoyed hearing several books read aloud along with participating in accompanying songs and exercises.
Gehrke read several books including “Kitten’s First Full Moon” by Kevin Henkes and “Feathers for Lunch” by Lois Ehlert.
Dances and movement activities related to the books were led by Gehrke, such as kids blasting off like a rocket — or pretending they had a mouth full of icky-sticky bubblegum.
They were also led through relaxation exercises, like “bunny breaths.”
The story time is geared toward youths up through age five and will take place outside behind the library both at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays through July 23.