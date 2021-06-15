Attention coffee lovers – the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first ever community coffee crawl.
All five Verona cafés are participating in the event, according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Participants can pick up a pamphlet from the Chamber or participating locations, which will be stamped by each location when individuals spend a minimum of $5 on anything such as coffee and yarn, or ice cream and smoothies.
Individuals who get a stamp from all five participating locations will receive $20 in 'Chamber Bucks' from the Verona Chamber. Chamber Bucks can be used like cash at participating Verona area businesses.
Patrons may stop by all the coffee crawl locations in one day or spread them out across the summer; the event is ongoing, the Facebook post states.
The participating locations are Icki Sticki, 103 S. Main St., The Sow's Ear, 125 S. Main St., Tuvalu Coffeehouse, 300 S. Main St., (n+1) Coffee and Beer, 507 Bruce St., and Caffe Depot, 911 Kimball Lane.
Completed stamp booklets can be turned in at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce during office hours at 120 W. Verona Ave.
For information, visit facebook.com/VisitVeronaWisconsin or call (608) 845-5777.