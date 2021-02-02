Community members are invited to join Verona Area International School in celebration of the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Ox.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, VAIS first grade teacher Lumei Huang and a surprise student guest will celebrate the new year by sharing Chinese New Year traditions, reading a story about the zodiac animals and singing songs.
The virtual event will take place live through the Verona Public Library’s Facebook page and on Streamyard. No previous Mandarin Chinese knowledge is necessary and all ages are welcome.
Chinese New Year to-go craft bags will be available for pick-up from the library upon request after the storytime event.
VAIS is a public K-5 Chinese language immersion school. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has transitioned its annual 200-attendee Chinese New Year storytime and crafts event to a virtual event. In past years, the celebration has been held at Verona Public Library.
For information, email Tiffani Roltgen at tiffaniroltgen@gmail.com.