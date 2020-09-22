Considering Charlotte Johnston grew up on a farm in the Verona area, she said there’s a reason why there is a repeating presence of lighthouses in her writing and photography.
When she was 10 years old, she spent a week at the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse in Peninsula State Park with her uncle, aunt and her grandparents.
Her uncle worked for the Department of Natural Resources at the time and he had the opportunity to bring his family to the lighthouse in the summer of 1952.
One of Johnston’s poems tells the story of that adventure.
“The Door Peninsula is home to many lighthouses, still providing a constant beacon to those on the water,” she said. “Since my first visit, Door County has remained my constant, my guide, my beacon.”