Verona Area High School graduate Cassidy Cotter is officially the first female Scout to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in Verona.
The Boy Scouts of America opened up to girls in 2019, and Cotter is the third Eagle Scout in Middleton’s all-female troop 7040. Cotter worked on her Eagle Scout project during her senior year at the high school, which involved building six benches around the pond and forest at the new high school located at Nine Mound Road.
“The old high school forest had the same type of benches and I thought it would be important that the new school forest had the same stuff so that they could use it for outdoor teaching space, especially after kids being locked up inside all year,” Cotter said.
Cotter currently works as swim beach manager at Bryant Scout Reservation and said she plans to remain active in her troop as an adult leader to mentor young girls. She will attend Madison Area Technical College in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in education and transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after two years through the UW-Madison Connections Program.
Cotter said that she gained an interest in the Scouts as a child when she went to visit a Scout camp where her father worked as aquatics director. Later on when she was 14, she got to be a counselor-in-training at that same camp, and was able to join the Boy Scouts herself in 2019.
Cotter said that she was inspired to achieve the Eagle rank when she faced pushback from boys she worked with as a counselor at a summer camp in Pennsylvania.
“I just thought it would be fun to work towards that goal, and a lot of the guys on that staff were like, ‘You're not going to be able to achieve this,’ ‘You don't have enough time,’ and I guess that really just motivated me even more,” Cotter said.
Cotter said that finishing her senior year with multiple AP classes and working on her Eagle project all during a pandemic was a challenge, but she stuck with it to the end.
“At points, I didn't think that I wanted to go through with it, but I just pushed through it, and I was like, ‘You know what, I'll just get it done,’” she said. “‘It's gonna be hard, but in the end it will be worth it.’”