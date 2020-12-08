A Verona church that in year’s past has hosted an annual Christmas caroling party for its members and Verona residents is holding the event again this year, but in a different way.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD, is putting on a night of “caroling, cabernet and cookies” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 online.
Traditionally, the church has hosted the event at Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar on Main St. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moving online.
“This event has been described by our members as ‘the Christmas party you wish you were invited to,’” Spiritual Planning and Development director Sarah Iverson said. “This event has become so popular, we didn’t want it to go away, even though we knew we couldn’t meet in person.”
Iverson, music director Jared Stellmacher and other Good Shepherd members will be leading Christmas carols from their homes. There will also be a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” for children.
Iverson said you don’t have to be a Good Shepherd member to attend.
“Since the pandemic started, we’ve looked for different ways to connect to our members, along with ways to reach out to the Verona community,” she said. “We know a lot of Verona residents are looking for that sense of community right now during the pandemic. We’d like to invite them to come join us and sing some Christmas carols online to try and come together.”
This event follows other events Good Shepherd has done during the pandemic to try and connect to the Verona community. This includes bringing their food truck, the Holy C.O.W., out to support teachers at local Verona schools. The truck was also used to conduct food drives for the Badger Prairie Needs Network at area grocery stores.
Residents interested in singing along or simply listening and enjoying the company should register for the event at gslcwi.com/carols.
For information, call Sarah Iverson at (608) 497-3643 or email siverson@gslcwi.com.