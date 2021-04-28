The Friends of Verona Senior Center is hosting a presentation to help those caring for a sick loved one.
The event titled, “Caregivers Grief and Stress: Understanding Grief” will take place from 1- 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Participants can attend the presentation in person at the center, 108 Paoli St., or virtually.
Angie Donovan, a care coordinator at St. Croix Hospice, will lead the discussion on the grieving process, dealing with death and loss, and how grief affects well-being.
The second part of the series titled, “Caregivers Grief and Stress: Understanding Caregiver Stress” will take place on May 28. The presentation will cover some of the challenges caregivers face and healthy coping mechanisms.
To register or learn more, call (608) 845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.