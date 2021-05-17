Those who are caregivers can learn how to manage the associated stressors next week with a presentation through the Verona Senior Center.
At 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, St. Croix Hospice Care Transition Coordinator Angie Donovan will lead a presentation for caregivers, both in at the senior center, 108 Paoli St., and over Zoom. The presentation is part of a two-part series on grief and caregiver support.
The presentation will talk about challenges and changes that can cause stress, as well as healthy coping mechanisms that caregivers can use.
Registration is required. For those that are attending in-person at the senior center, they should check in with the front desk; for those attending virtually, they can visit the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual cooking class is published.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.