For those who think preserving food is difficult or can take a lot of time, there’s an upcoming workshop that might provide some relief.
The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual canning workshop from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Megan Cain, author and creative gardener, will teach attendees ways to preserve vegetables, fruits and herbs so people can enjoy them all year round.
People will also learn how to use their basement, refrigerator and freezer to store food, as well as which foods “give you the most bang for your buck” and recipes to highlight canned foods, according to an event description.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.