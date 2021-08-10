For anyone looking to support one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County, there’s a gala planned for next month.
The “Down on the Farm” charity event scheduled from 4:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, aims to benefit the work of Verona-based Badger Prairie Needs Network while providing a fun evening, according to the gala’s website. Brooklyn residents Josh and Jenny Kaurich will host the event at their 381 Union Road farm.
The gala is set to include live music, drinks, dinner and a keynote presentation by former Green Bay Packer Jarrett Bush, all to help raise awareness about supplemental food and nutrition needs within Dane County communities, the website states. Tickets to attend the gala are $75 per individual.
The Kaurich family moved to the farm last spring and felt they wanted to use the property to be a blessing to others in the community, Josh told the Press.
So the idea of the Down on the Farm gala was born, which Josh and Jenny hope will become an annual affair benefitting a different nonprofit each year.
“It’s a big production to turn where you live into a place that holds 175 people,” he said.
The gala evening was designed to be "a cool date night for a good cause," Josh said.
They decided upon BPNN being the benefactors for the first-ever gala after learning the organization faces a $100,000 deficit as it launches its latest building expansion construction project, Josh said.
The 4,800-square foot expansion of the pantry’s current building will become host to a jobs training program through the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, according to previous Press reporting.
The Kaurich family had donated both time and money to BPNN in the past, so it felt like a good fit for experimenting with a fundraising gala, Josh said.
“It’s an amazing cause with great human beings doing great work,” he said.
"The organization was easy to pick as we were involved with them already. We chose to fund the event ourselves as we made an internal commitment financially at the start of the year."
The event organizers are not only seeking attendees, but also corporate and business sponsors. Sponsorships range from $500 to $20,000 and include various brand recognition and promotion incentives.
The organizers are also accepting item donations for the silent auction.
Josh has been knocking on doors around Verona to inform people about the event, and said he’s discovering some people are not aware of the food pantry and commercial kitchen on East Verona Avenue.
“Half the people don’t know this exists right in their own backyard,” he said, which is why advocacy and awareness are at the core of the upcoming gala.
Besides a keynote speech, there will be an “influential” film about BPNN, which was created by Green Clock Video Marketing Agency in Madison.
“We want people to walk away feeling inspired, having learned a lot, and saying ‘Jeez, there are so many ways to get involved’,” Josh said. "We want the event to inspire other dreamers. If you leave the event that evening ginned up to do something with your time, talent, and resources to help others in whatever capacity you are called to do, that would be a success."
Donations are accepted from those wishing to support but cannot attend. Volunteer help positions are available the day of the event.
The silent auction will be held online, so anyone may participate in bidding.
For information about sponsorships, donations, volunteer opportunities or tickets, visit downonthefarmgala.com.