A breakfast-for-dinner event supporting Second Harvest Foodbank, Badger Prairie Needs Network and Feeding America is set for Sunday, Nov. 22.
The meal is an annual event by the Bluetree Network, but this year will be served to-go, brought to your car by volunteers. It will start at 5:30 p.m. The cost for the four-course meal with a virtual content package is $50, the cost for just the content package is $20. The proceeds benefit several charities that are dedicated to fighting hunger.
The event’s theme is “comfort” foods which include biscuits with butter and jam, Chinese tea egg, assorted muffins, salad, deconstructed power smoothie salad with citrus vinaigrette, spinach and cheese quiche, gingersnap-crusted ham and vinaigrette potato salad. The dessert will be hot cocoa pot de crème topped with marshmallow whipped cream.
Those interested must register to select a preferred time window for pick-up and indicate how many meals they would like.
Additionally, the Bluetree Network has created a “dining-in comfortably” content package including recipes for all the Brinner menu items, a curated, themed playlist available through Spotify or Apple Music subscription and exclusive video content from its team, the staff at Second Harvest Foodbank and Madison-based chefs.
Meals will be available for curbside pick-up at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
For information, call (608)-729-7355 or visit facebook.com/BluetreeNetwork.