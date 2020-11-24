Maintaining brain health is important – especially during COVID-19 as interactions and socializing is limited.
Verona Public Library will host a virtual “Boost Your Brain” seminar from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The virtual event, which will be led by staff from Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, will talk about six pathways to maintaining brain health and wellness, as well as discuss threats to brain health and methods to reduce cognitive decline and dementia.
All of these topics will be discussed in a context of living in a COVID-19-dominated world, according to an event description.
Advance registration is required to provide participants with a Zoom link to the meeting.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org and look for the Events box halfway down the webpage.