Those who are looking to learn how to make bracelets, but are worried about a complex process, may find an upcoming “easy peasy” class helpful.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, an “Easy Peasy Memory Wire Bracelet Class” will be held at the senior center, 108 Paoli St.
Combining rubber tubing and colorful beads, participants will make bracelets that slide on and off easily. They’ll also learn how to make wire wrapped dangles.
The first bracelet is free, an additional bracelet is $2.
To register, call the senior center at (608)-845-7471.