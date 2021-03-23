Those who are looking to learn how to make bracelets, but are worried about a complex process, may find an upcoming class helpful.
Both at 10 a.m. and noon, Tuesday, March 30, a wire bracelet making class will be held at the Verona senior center, 108 Paoli St.
Combining rubber tubing and colorful beads, participants will make bracelets that slide on and off easily, according to the senior center website. The first bracelet is free, each additional bracelet is $2.
All safety precautions will be taken, but interested individuals must call to reserve a spot because space is limited for in-house programs.
To register, call the senior center at 845-7471.