For those interested in learning about author Nancy Dearborn’s career, the Verona Senior Center is hosting a behind the scenes look at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 108 Paoli St.
Dearborn released the book “Hugga Loula” last March. Her presentation will touch on the initial idea behind that book, writing the rough draft and the self-editing process, according to the Friends of the Verona Senior Center newsletter.
She told the Press a few months ago that the character of Hugga Loula as a “modern-day hero whose superpower is offering care, comfort and love to a world desperately in need of all three” and said that hugs are important for human communication, connection, and well-being and can reduce negative emotions while elevating positive ones.
For more information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.