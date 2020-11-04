Bernice Jane Synon was born Nov. 5, 1919, just months after Wisconsin ratified the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Raised on South Shuman Street in Verona, she grew up interested in government, and after graduating from high school, she attended Platteville State Teachers’ College.
As the 1940 Presidential election approached, pitting incumbent Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt against Republican challenger Wendell Willkie, she was due to turn 21 — the voting age then — on Election Day, Nov. 5. The trouble was, as a Verona resident living in Platteville, she would have to send in an absentee ballot, which was due Nov. 2, when she would still be 20.
To clarify the situation, Synon wrote a letter to F. A. Stewart, the Verona village clerk, posing to him the question of her eligibility. In his letter of response sent Oct. 15, Stewart stated that to give her “a correct answer I thought best to consult the Dist. Attorney in this way I would not be giving you a bum steer.”
He left the letter with the District Attorney’s assistant, and a reporter from the Wisconsin State Journal happened to see it and wrote a brief story. According to the story, assistant district attorney Waler Bjork wrote a letter instructing Stewart to allow Synon’s absentee ballot, “regardless of the wording of the law.”
“The purpose of the absentee ballot is not to take away the franchise,” Bjork wrote.
Bernice Jane Synon Hughes died on July 1 at the age of 100. She was married for nearly 50 years, raised six children and was a strong, proud woman who never took the privilege of voting for granted, wrote her daughter, Diane Schumacher, in an email to the Press last month.
“She saw so much change in her state and in her country during her long lifetime,” Schumacher wrote. “She celebrated many national highs and persevered through many lows, but she remained a student of government and politics her entire life.”