The Verona American Legion will serve a beef tip dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions and for everyone’s safety, this meal will be offered as drive-thru only.
The meal includes beef tips and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
Due to construction, you will need to use Nine Mound Road to access Legion Street.
Legion members recommend that you enter Nine Mound Road from Hwy 69 so that you don’t block the intersection at Legion Street.
The cost is $12 per meal and exact change is appreciated.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044 or email shook1995@outlook.com.