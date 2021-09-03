The annual “Barks and Brews” fundraiser for a Dane County-based dog rescue nonprofit will return on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The event, which will run from noon until 5 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, and will feature live music, games, a silent auction and a raffle, nail trimmings from Tabby and Jack’s and food carts with fare available for purchase. Acoustic musician Mr. 608 will play from noon to 1:30 p.m., and band Cloud 10 will take over for the remainder of the event, according to an event description on the rescue’s website.
Canine attendees are welcome at the event.
Brown Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue program and doesn’t have an official facility, but uses volunteers to place animals in foster homes before putting them up for adoption.
For more information, visit brownpawsrescue.com or email brownpawsrescue@gmail.com.