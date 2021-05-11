Residents in the greater Verona area wishing to fight hunger in their community while displaying their patriotism might be interested in an annual program from Badger Prairie Needs Network.
The nonprofit Verona-based food pantry is accepting applications for its annual Flags 4 Food program. The program is available to residents of the City and Town of Verona, Fitchburg, Paoli, and Hawk’s Landing.
With a $50 donation, residents will receive a three-foot by five-foot American flag erected on a flag pole in their front yards on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, according to BPNN’s website.
At dusk each holiday, volunteers will remove the flags, the website states. All proceeds will go to support BPNN’s efforts to fight poverty and end hunger.
To get a flag on Memorial Day, registration must be submitted by Wednesday, May 26.
To sign up, visit bpnn.org/flags.html.