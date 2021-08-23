Badger Prairie Needs Network and one of its Flags 4 Food sponsors, Thrivent Financial, are looking for volunteers to install the patriotic colors on Labor Day.
Badger Prairie Financial Associates – Thrivent is looking for volunteers who can assist in facilitating BPNN’s tri-annual flag program that provides 3-foot by 5-foot flags on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day in the yards of people who donate to the food agency, according to a Facebook post. The flag placing on Labor Day would start at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, and run for about 60-75 minutes; take-down of the flags would take around an hour starting at 6 p.m.
Thrivent is looking for pairs of volunteers so the process of placing and removing the flags can go faster, the Aug. 16 Facebook post stated. Volunteers should also have a vehicle large enough to fit both flags and rebar (SUVs and trucks preferred) but sedan cars are accepted if volunteers can put the backseats down to fit the flags, the post added.
The Flags 4 Food program, which costs $50 annually, is available to homeowners and businesses within the cities of Verona and Fitchburg, the Town of Verona, Paoli and Hawk’s Landing neighborhoods. The subscription program is sold out this year, BPNN’s website states, but people who are interested in participating can join the waitlist at bpnn.org.
For more information on volunteering, email kim.pederson@thrivent.com.