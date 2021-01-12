Badger Prairie Needs Network endured an unusual year in 2020 amid the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.
It also saw its executive director of just over three and a half years, Marcia Kasieta, retire Dec. 29. But with the new year has come hope for a return to normalcy, as well as a new sense of direction with Kasieta’s successor – Maggie Gleason.
Kasieta had held the position since being chosen for it in May 2017, and was the first person in that role since the position was created, even writing her own job description.
Gleason was previously the food pantry coordinator, and has been volunteering at BPNN since 2016, she told the Press. Kasieta hand-selected Gleason for the role, though she did participate in an interview with BPNN board of directors, Gleason said. Gleason said she comes from a health and wellness management background, adding that one of things she would like to see BPNN move toward is not only a focus on feeding the community, but addressing multiple dimensions of wellness.
“Certainly healthy food is an integral part of wellness, but we are so much more than our physical body,” Gleason said.
She also hopes to partner with area agencies to tackle mental health and financial issues, and organize events like job fairs.
“We’d not pivot away from the food pantry and feeding community, but take a holistic approach to serving the community,” Gleason said. “Feeding is a passion of mine, but I want to integrate a more holistic approach. If that’s what I’m remembered for, that’d be awesome.”
In her new role, Gleason said she wants to get people back into the pantry as soon as possible, as it switched to a drive-thru service model last March.
While she’s still on the pantry floor every day, she misses her daily interactions with guests from before the pandemic, getting to understand their stories along the way. As she doesn’t have those same interactions now that guests never leave their cars, she wonders how her regular guests are doing.
In the meantime, Gleason hopes to launch a capital campaign for a new community room. The room formerly used for events such as community meals has become a waiting room over the past year.Other than using the space for public meals – which she called a big pillar of what BPNN does – she would like to see it used for the wellness events and job fairs she envisions.
“We’ll go bigger and better than it was before and it’s going to be awesome,” she said.
She also hopes people can begin using the Prairie Kitchen again, a community space used to host senior citizen nutrition classes through University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the ChopChop Family Cooking Club.
“I would love to see those start up again, I think they’re important programs,” she said.
Building relationships
Gleason said over the past year she and Kasieta have become close, and as things come up while she settles into the director role, Gleason said she knows she can call on her predecessor for help.
She said Kasieta approached her to ask if she was interested, trusting her enough to take over the role. Afterward, Gleason took a little time to consider it and talked to family about it before accepting.
“Knowing how successful Marcia has been at the job and how far she brought BPNN in five years – the growth really put us on the map in terms of community recognition – I hope to continue that legacy,” she said. “She made it her life’s work, poured her heart into it. I’m excited to as well, but a little bit nervous about it.”
Other than developing a closer relationship with Kasieta, she’s grown closer with a few other members of the leadership team.
Gleason calls Dagny Knight, who took over her position as food pantry coordinator, her “number two right hand woman” who “took everything in stride and stepped up to take over my old role to help me transition.”
She also said she meets regularly with board president and St. James Lutheran Church pastor Rev. Kurt Billings, who helps provide her with direction.
And the former food pantry coordinator, Pat Berry, who Gleason succeeded in September 2019, was also an important part of her journey.
“We got close,” Gleason said. “She was a good mentor for me. I learned a lot from Pat.”
‘So rewarding’
Gleason grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and relocated to Madison 14 years ago when her husband started at Epic. The duo then moved to Verona about 6 years ago. She has two children, a son, 10, and daughter, 7, who both attend Core Knowledge Charter School.
Gleason learned about BPNN when she began seeing flyers around the city advertising a capital to campaign to move from its then location on Franklin Street to its current location on Verona Avenue.
“I really liked coming here,” she said of her early volunteer days. “It was a good opportunity to do something for the community that was tangible – I could see it was doing something – which made it so rewarding.”
Verona is the smallest town Gleason has ever lived in, but she loves putting down roots here, calling it “such a supportive community” and “really homey.” Serving the Verona community and beyond as the BPNN executive director will be a full-time job for Gleason, though it’s 100% volunteer work.
“It’s great this is 100% volunteer – it’s unheard of that an organization of this size runs 100% volunteer, that’s something I am proud of and will continue for sure,” she said. “There’s not anything else I want to be doing.”