For those wondering how to start their own compost, the Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual presentation to answer these questions.

The hour-long virtual event, titled “Making and Using Compost in Your Backyard” is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

A certified Master Gardener will lead the presentation and discuss things like what should and shouldn’t go in a compost pile.

Participants must register in advance to receive a link.

For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

-- Molly Carmichael