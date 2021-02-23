For those wondering how to start their own compost, the Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual presentation to answer these questions.
The hour-long virtual event, titled “Making and Using Compost in Your Backyard” is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
A certified Master Gardener will lead the presentation and discuss things like what should and shouldn’t go in a compost pile.
Participants must register in advance to receive a link.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.