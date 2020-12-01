Verona Area Community Theater is set to put a distinctively 2020 spin on a classic 1895 play.
Auditions for “The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic” will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8, overZoom.
Auditions are open to adults only, ages 18 and older.Registration to audition is required by 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
There will be three performances of the virtual play, including one on Friday, Feb. 12, and two on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The play will be a “trivial comedy for serious people in unusual circumstances,” according to the VACT website.
For information, visit vact.org/auditions.