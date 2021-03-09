If you’ve been feeling out of balance, an upcoming Verona Public Library virtual event may be what you need.
City of Verona resident and Asian medicine practitioner Jo Anne Lindberg is set to teach a course on Makko Ho stretches at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. The six Makko Ho stretches are exercises that combine stretching and a focus on breathing to balance the meridians (energy channels) and improve the flow of qi (energy), according to the event description.
The stretches are intended to improve a practitioner’s health and harmony, according to the event description.
Lindberg, a Shiatsu practitioner certified by the American Organization for Bodywork Therapies of Asia, will moderate this discussion while sharing her knowledge and expertise. Handouts about the stretches will be available.
There is no prior experience or skill level required to participate and modifications for the various stretches.
To register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.