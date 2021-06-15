When the staff at Verona Senior Center receive calls asking, “When are you opening?” they find it funny, director Stephanie Ehle told the Press June 4.
“We’ve been open, it just looks different,” she said.
The center, at 108 Paoli St., has been open for a while by appointment only, with staff now encouraging people to sign up for programming and facilities, rather than just dropping-in like they once could.
But June will feel more normal, Ehle said, and July even more so, as more in-person events return from concerts to coffee hours.
“It will be a little more people-y, feel more like the senior center,” Ehle said. “But we can’t go back to what we were, we’ll never get back. This new normal is hard for people who want to get back to that.”
A part of that new normal will be now offering many events in a hybrid in-person/virtual setting, she said. As restrictions have been lifted, center staff have felt free to do a little more, but the population they serve are the most vulnerable to getting COVID-19 and having extreme reactions, Ehle said.
Ehle said in the last year, they’ve seen genuine fear from seniors over the pandemic. In response, staff have tried to convey the message they are there to help seniors feel safe and more connected, Ehle said.
For Ehle, who became the center’s director just five months before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, her first year and a half has been “total chaos,” she said. She came into the role with a focus on wellness – a concept that became important in an age of social distancing.
And after a year where people have been distanced, Ehle hopes wellness programming such as massage and reiki will help people feel a greater sense of connectedness.
“We put those opportunities out there, our goal is they age more successfully,” she said. “By next year, we hope people are feeling better and more comfortable with coming out or reaching out to take advantage.”
Though some of that comfortability will be left up to the center’s clientele. The center will not have a mask mandate, though masks remain welcome. It’s also not asking for vaccination cards or tracking how many of its guests have been vaccinated.
But Ehle said center guests include people with cancer and autoimmune diseases and if someone asks a staff member to wear a mask while interacting with them, staff will comply.
Some pandemic-related changes will remain in place for a while. Due to health vulnerabilities, some programming such as group meals remains on hold, as the center’s dining area tables are only five-feet in diameter and social distancing is not possible.
And at this time, no field trips are planned, despite requests for them, Ehle said.
Staff have also overhauled areas inside of the building, from relocating the exercise room to reducing the number of chairs at tables, Ehle said. It’s done in an attempt to be mindful of people’s comfortability levels and bring events back in a responsible way.
“Eventually we’ll bring things back,” Ehle said. “Not everything could just be like boom – lift the door – wee. People like to be here and hang out and staff are hands-on. It was just not realistic.”
Staff will continue to ask everyone to sign up for all events or to use the exercise room, using online registration. But Ehle empathizes with the less tech-y seniors, noting that she didn’t even own a laptop to work from home with at the beginning of the pandemic.
And in addition to seniors’ tech skills ranging from well-versed to none, she added that participating in programs using a computer or phone just isn’t the same as seeing people in-person at the center.
“We definitely saw depression increase, needs increase, food insecurity increase,” she said. “We had to make an effort to reach out to isolated people to make sure we were not losing them, and they were still feeling connected to someone and something, even if they couldn’t participate in the activities we were offering.”
And while staff have been working hard to continue serving people virtually, it will get easier, Ehle said, as everyone is now back working in-person full-time at the center for the first time since March 2020 and volunteers have been brought back to help with the Meals on Wheels program.
“It’s easier to serve clients in house, and you’ll see more of that in July,” Ehle said. “We are here. If there’s something you want that we don’t offer, call – and we will offer it – we want seniors to be successful in their life journey.”
Ehle said while at first it was hectic and a challenge for staff to learn how to do their jobs from home and still serve people, she added that staff kept pushing through, and will use the lessons learned such as those with virtual programming to build future opportunities for seniors.
“It’s been a wild ride, that’s for sure, but I feel like we have really reached a lot of people and served a lot of people,” Ehel said. “That’s why we are here – to help people improve their quality of life – I feel we really did that.”