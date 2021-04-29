The Verona Public Library will host a seminar about treatment and care strategies for multiple types of arthritis next month.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, the library will facilitate a virtual event with nurse practitioner and University of Wisconsin-Madison assistant professor Tina Kurkowski. Kurkowski’s program will talk about how to manage arthritis and how nutrition and exercise affect disease management, an event description states. She is an orthopedic surgery expert who treats conditions affecting muscles and joints.
There will also be a question and answer session, where Kurkowski will answer questions about different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile arthritis.
The library is hosting the seminar through a partnership with multiple bone and joint health organizations.
Advance registration for the event is required. Once registered, library staff will send attendees a Zoom link via email.
For more information, call the library at (608) 845-7180, or visit the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.