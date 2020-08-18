School will look drastically different for Verona Area School District students, whether they’re going back in-person or learning virtually, but either way, they’re going to need school supplies.
The Verona Lions Club will host its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, going through Friday, Aug. 20, although the collection will look different this year, too.
Instead of the traditional event, where donors physically stuff a bus parked at a Verona-based business, or drop supplies off at business and National Night Out, Lions members will pick up donated supplies or accept donations through its website or with checks sent to Club treasurer Steve Ciha.
For school supply pick-up, call 845-6067. Donations can be made online by visiting veronawilions.org, or sent to Ciha at 465 Todd St., Verona.
For information, call 845-6067.