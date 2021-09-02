Do the trails at Donald Park a favor – by running on them.
The Donald Park Trail Runs will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Donald Park, 1945 Hwy. 92, Mount Horeb, with the proceeds being used for trail maintenance and repair at the park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of, and the race starts promptly at 9 a.m.
The event will feature two race distances, one a 5K and the other a 15K option, both of which will go through the prairie and involve some sand, hills and bridges.
Registration for the races is $40, and participation is limited to 300 participants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early packet pick-up will be available from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Event registration includes a commemorative pint glass, and a cash prize will be given to runners if they break the record for each race within their gender classification.
There will be additional prizes for winners in their age group, as well as a raffle following the races that any of the runners can enter.
Registration and additional information is available online at donaldparktrailruns.com.