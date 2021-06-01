Anyone interested in learning more about animal advocacy might consider an upcoming webinar hosted by Heartland Farm Sanctuary.
Casey Bond from the company Faunalytics will host a conversation about becoming a better animal advocate from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11, according to the Facebook event description.
In 2018, Bond was accepted to New York University’s inaugural Animal Studies MA program, where she studied animal protection from many different perspectives and co-launched New York City’s first veterinary clinic for families experiencing homelessness with companion animals, the event description states.
A donation is requested to receive the event link, but interested individuals can donate any amount and the webinar link will be emailed to them before June 11.
To donate, visit heartlandfarmsanctuary.org/june-11th-speaker-series.