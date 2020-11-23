The Verona American Legion will hold a curbside pick-up turkey dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, choice of apple or cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert.
The cost per dinner is $12.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.