The Verona American Legion will hold a curbside pick-up spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad (with choice of dressing), French bread and a dessert.
The cost per dinner is $10. Exact change is appreciated.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up service only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.