The Verona American Legion will hold a curbside pick-up pork chop dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include a pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, choice of apple or cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and a slice of cheese cake.
The cost per dinner is $12. Exact change is appreciated.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.