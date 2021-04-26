The Verona American Legion will serve a curbside pick-up ham dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include ham, scalloped potatoes, stuffing, corn, fruit cup, roll and dessert.
The cost per dinner is $12. Exact change is appreciated.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up service only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.
"The Verona American Legion greatly appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy our fundraiser meals," Hook said.
This will most likely be the Legion's last meal of the season, he said. The Legion will start its next meal season in October.