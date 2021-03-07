The Verona American Legion will hold a curbside pick-up corned beef dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include a helping of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, baby carrots, rye bread and a dessert.
The cost per dinner is $12. Exact change is appreciated. There will not be pre-orders taken.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up service only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.