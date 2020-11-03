Veteran’s Day will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some annual traditions, like the American Legion’s chili dinner, will continue – with adjustments.
The Verona American Legion will hold its annual chili dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at its building, 207 Legion St. Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru pick-up only.
The meal will include chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, crackers and a dessert.
Individuals may order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building, on the Rockweiler Insulation side and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
The cost per meal is $9 for veterans and $10 for everyone else.
For information, call Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044.