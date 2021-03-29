The Verona American Legion will serve a curbside pick-up beef tip dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at its building, 207 Legion St.
The dinner will include beef tips and gravy over potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, roll and dessert.
The cost per dinner is $12. Exact change is appreciated.
Due to the pandemic, this meal will be available for drive-thru curbside pick-up service only.
Individuals are asked to order and pay at the south side of the American Legion building on the Rockweiler Insulation side, and then drive around to pick up their meal at the north side door.
For information, call Legion Verona American Legion commander Stan Hook at 279-9044. The
Verona American Legion greatly appreciate your continued support and hope you enjoy their fundraiser meals.