Grace Aavang turned 100 on Monday, August 10.
She greeted her tenth decade at a party with family members the day before.
In the yard outside her residence at the Evia Apartments on Prairie Way Blvd., a large sign reading "Happy 100th birthday, amazing Grace" was staked, brightly flanked by signs of flowers, stars, wrapped presents and a cake.
Perhaps the only thing more colorful than the signs, which was placed by Secret Sign Sisters of Verona, was the rainbow that appeared overhead in the mid-evening sky after rain poured during much of the birthday celebration.