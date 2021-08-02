A Quilt of Valor was given to Allen Olson, 91, of Verona, on Sunday, July 11, by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Members Barb Schnurr and Mary Fawcett of Elroy presented Olson with the handmade symbol of honor.
"A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime achievement award presented to a serviceman touched by war," Schnurr said, who presented the quilt to Mr. Olson. "It can never be bought, it can never be sold and is never a gift. The quilt is earned by the recipient."
Olson is a longtime member of the American Legion VFW Post 115 and has lived in Verona for over 20 years, she said.
As a Korean War Veteran, Olson joined others in his family who raised their right hand and took the oath to serve their country including his father who served in WWII and was "lost at sea" aboard the HMT Rohna and his own son who retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in many conflicts, operations and war.
There are specific requirements for a quilt to be a Quilt of Valor including its size and recorded information and a Quilt of Valor is not a blanket, Schnurr said.
It consists of three layers. The top includes many pieces, colors, shapes and sizes of fabrics which represent the many faces who serve in the Armed Forces. The center contains the batting -- the part that emits warmth and represents comfort and healing, and the back of the quilt represents strength.
"Together with the thousands of stiches, they represent you, your families and our communities all coming together supporting one another," Schnurr said.
For more information about Quilts of Valor, visit qovf.org.