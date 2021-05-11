The Verona Senior Center will host a program on one of Wisconsin’s best-known conservationists next week.
At 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, Stanley Temple, a science adviser to the Aldo Leopold Foundation board, will discuss the late conservationist’s book of essays, “A Sand County Almanac: And Sketches Here and There” in a virtual program. The program will be held virtually, according to an event description in the senior center’s monthly newsletter.
The 1949 book of essays describes the land around Leopold’s Sauk County home and advocates for the concept of a “land ethic,” or people maintaining a responsible relationship with the land they inhabit. The book was edited and published by Leopold’s son the year after he died.
During Temple’s program, the former University of Wisconsin-Madison professor will talk about several stories behind the Sand County book, the event description states. Temple is a senior fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation, and is the Beers-Bascom professor emeritus in the Department of Wildlife and Ecology at UW-Madison, a title first held by Leopold.
The program will be held over Zoom. Advance registration is required, and can be done by calling the senior center or visiting the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual program is published.
For more information, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.