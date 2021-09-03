The Verona Public Library is now offering a collection of kits for adults and families. These 19 kits – with more to be added in the future – are perfect for folks who want to explore the prairie, fix up their bike, learn about bugs, go metal detecting, start their own podcast, and more!
This collection also features memory kits, sometimes called elder care kits. These kits are specifically designed to engage adults experiencing memory loss. Within these four kits, you can find interactive items like puzzles, books, and music selected with the goal of providing entertainment for individuals and respite for their caregivers.
To reserve a kit, please call the library at (608) 845-7180.