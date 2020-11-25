Education certainly doesn’t look like what it did at the beginning of 2020, as the majority of Verona Area School District students are doing most, if not all, of their learning outside of the traditional classroom.
That calls for a “hard reset” on how we view education and ensuring students of color are being educated, Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings said. It’ll be a central theme of her virtual program called “Racial Disparity in Academic Achievement,” which will be presented in conjunction with the Verona Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The program will run virtually from 6:30-7:30 p.m, where Ladson-Billings, a professor emerita at University of Wisconsin-Madison, will discuss what it means to educate all students and what strategic ways it can be done.
Advance registration is required to provide participants with a Zoom link to the meeting.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org and look for the Events box halfway down the webpage.