A 2015 Verona Area Community Theater-produced holiday variety show called "A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday" has long awaited an encore production
The way that encore is being presented is in a format that nobody could have foreseen coming.
Next week, the variety show will return by way of screens, not the stage.
“VACT is excited to bring the community the second installment of its fun filled holiday variety show,” the organization wrote on its website. “With songs everyone knows and loves, this production will feature a variety of solo and group numbers, sure to get you into the holiday spirit.”
The shows will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
There will be no live performance of this production. All the song and dance numbers will be pre-recorded and then combined into four different 30-minute productions, which will be broadcast on the VACT YouTube channel in December.
In September, VACT held auditions for the virtual production, to fill the roles of soloists and members of duets and ensembles.
A four-piece band and a group of dancers will pre-record musical segments and dance numbers for the show at the VACT building, following physical distancing guidelines.
The four separate virtual 30-minute shows are an alternative to one live production that would have been a couple hours long. The quartet of shows will be streamed on the theater’s YouTube channel at specific times, which is intended to mimic and recreate the feeling of going to a live show, producer Sara Ward-Cassady said.
While the shows will first be available on the YouTube channel beginning on those specific dates and times, they will be available to watch for several days after the broadcast debut time.
The productions are directed by Julie Murphy and Sara Pfantz.
“Each performance of ‘A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday’ will feature different songs and different performers,” the website states. “Make sure to get tickets for all four shows to see all of our fantastic performers.”
For information and to get tickets, visit vact.org.