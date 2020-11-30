Inmates at a City of Fitchburg minimum security prison just outside Oregon provided free books to the public just before Halloween.
That was through a little free library they built at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.
The effort to build, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Fitchburg-Verona and Oakhill Correctional Institute, brought a birdhouse-shaped wooden box featuring messages on both sides, with a forest painted on the back of the structure, to the park.
Now, people can come pick up books, or drop them off at their leisure. They are greeted with messages that say “a page a day” and “so many books, so little time.”
Oakhill recreational leader Marilea Groves told the Press the inmates had just voluntarily come out of making 4,000 masks for staff and fellow residents at Oakhill. So when Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club president Tim Beauthein and member Tom Marshall suggested the idea of building a little free library she quickly asked inmates to participate in the project.
“We’ve been involved with many arts and craft programs,” she said. “You can tell alot of them enjoy doing something different and for good.”
Then, with the help of Steven Jaeggi, head of building services, and a few inmates, the team made a plan.
And so, the institution purchased all the supplies for the little free library, Groves said, and received donations of books from surrounding communities. Beauthein said he donated 50 books to the library himself.
Participating in community projects proves beneficial for Oakhill inmates, Groves said, having been with the institute for 36 years.
Groves is already looking for the next project inmates can be involved in.
Beauthien said he thinks the rotary club and institute will team up again in the future -- they are already looking for the next location to put a little library.
“Little libraries have become (popular) because of the pandemic,” Beauthien said. “That’s the idea behind it.”