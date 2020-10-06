A Verona Area High School alumna has led a colorful life since graduating, first as an art teacher in Eau Claire, and now a muralist and book illustrator.
Abby Semmann, who graduated in 2015 and studied art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, painted a mural in downtown Eau Claire over summer for a nonprofit, in addition to illustrating a children’s book written by her grandfather.
She was one of five artists selected to paint a mural for the Sculpture Tour, a nonprofit dedicated to incubating and inspiring visual arts in Eau Claire. In February, the organization put out a call for artists to submit ideas for murals.
Semmann, who is in her second year as a middle school and high school art teacher in Eau Claire, submitted her own design proposal while having her students apply, as well.
The organization had intended to fund the painting of 50 murals on a city block, which it called the Color Block, but it was later downsized to just five because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sculpture Tour normally organizes an annual event of over 50 statues being created and showcased around the city, which the nonprofit claims is the second largest sculpture tour in the nation. Semmann said this year, the organization wanted to do something more permanent than statues that would attract people to downtown Eau Claire.
Her mural consists of 41 faces of varying race and ethnicity, but stylized with a spectrum of skin colors from lilac to turquoise.
“I think it is important as an artist to bring diversity and make everyone feel included looking at it and bring more color to the community,” Semmann said. “The theme for the mural is imagination, colors and abstract portraits – everyone has their own idea of creativity or imagination.”
Semmann said the five murals that now comprise the Color Block come from artists of all different age ranges and were created in different mediums and styles.
“Nobody’s looks alike, and they all look very original from an art standpoint,” she said.
Semmann’s mother Joleen said that Abby has been passionate about art and being an art teacher since she was little. Semmann said that as a child, art was her favorite class in school, and she was the “kid who cried” when snow days coincided with the once-a-week art class.
Joleen added that the entire mural art project was something beautiful to see.
“It’s cool how timely it is, she was very passionate about equality even before COVID and the unrest,” she said.
In addition to the mural, Semmann recently completed digital illustrations for a children’s book written by her grandfather. “Steven’s Funny Fish” was written by 85-year-old Ronald Semmann years ago, and publishing it has realized a lifelong dream.
The book tells the story of a grandpa taking his grandson to an aquarium. The protagonist Steven is based on Semmann’s uncle, who died young of a brain tumor; her uncle was the inspiration for the character’s design.
“He wrote it in like the 1960s or ‘70s, it was a long time coming,” Semmann said. “Truthfully, he was just getting older and realized there was no time like the present, particularly with COVID-19.”