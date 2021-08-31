Verona artists — as well as many others throughout the western and southern areas of the county that hug Hwy. 14 — showed off their work with a two-day craft show that spanned the county on Aug. 28-29.
Many of the artists’ displays were located at their homes. The entire show consisted of 16 locations going as far north as Sun Prairie and Middleton, and as west as Mount Horeb and Blanchardville.
In Verona, Lane Bacon displayed the ornate works he constructs from a variety of woods. Such as a box constructed from three contrasting hardwoods and finished with three coats of a hand rubbed oil-varnish, with no stains having been used in the process. Since the woods used are a natural product, grain pattern and color vary, thus making each box unique.
Bacon has been a woodworker for 50 years, ever since first discovering his passion for it in his ninth grade shop class.
From his home studio off of County Road G, Bacon makes jewelry boxes, vases, hand mirrors and serving trays from a variety of North American hardwoods including cherry, walnut, maple and oak and even some exotic species such as purpleheart, bubinga, padauk and zebrawood.
He’s been involved in the art show circuit for 30 years, he said.
His favorite pieces are those he makes for his grandkids, particularly boxes to store little treasures or souvenirs like rocks, beads and coins.
Most items he carves can be completed in three to four weeks once the design and wood selection have been finalized, he said.
He takes inspiration from Pueblo Artisian Lucy Yepa Lowden who one said, “A person who works with his hands is a laborer. A person who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman, and a person who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist.”