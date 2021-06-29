I was never going to move to Verona.
In fact, I was never going to move anywhere.
I lived in Galesville, a town just north of LaCrosse that makes the claim of best matching the Bible’s description of the Garden of Eden. I told my wife we were never going to move.
Then a job opportunity to serve as pastor at Resurrection in Verona found me. The opportunity to work with a growing church in a growing community was too good to pass up. So in October of 2010, we moved to Hometown, USA, and I’ve been thankful ever since.
Moving is tough. My sons weren’t so sure, until they brought home loads of Halloween candy from our new neighbors and had a level of our new house to call their own. My wife quickly found jobs at the Verona Public Library and teaching piano lessons and easily made friends at our new church.
Me? After 10-plus years of living here, I’m just thankful.
Thankful for the city servants I’ve met. Mayors whom you bump into at events and who happily talk to you. City alders who rub shoulders and honestly listen. Police who really do serve and protect.
But it’s all the people in our community for whom I’m so thankful words fail me. And that doesn’t happen often as a pastor.
I’ve had the privilege to serve on the board of our Verona Area Chamber of Commerce. What wonderful staff there and business leaders who volunteer their time. It has been so fun to serve with the best of the best in our community.
Of course I have to share my thankfulness for the people who brought me to Verona in the first place -- the members of Resurrection Lutheran Church. I hadn’t met any of them when I arrived in town, but dozens were there to help me move.
Many more have welcomed me into their homes. It didn’t take me long to be sure God wanted me here.
Spending time on this trip of thankfulness reminds me of a verse in the Bible -- “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Circumstances look different when you remember to give thanks. Give thanks not only when circumstances are good, but also when circumstances are bad.
A tornado several years ago brought out the best in our community, with people helping out. Are there now signs of damage, or signs of a community that worked together?
I know we are tired of talking about COVID, but it has been an opportunity to give thanks for the people in our community who worked from home to keep us safe, or went to work to keep us safe. How thankful I’ve been to realize we live in such a blessed time and place. What I sacrificed was so little, and what I still have is so much.
I’m thankful for the brave people of Resurrection who were eager to return to worship in person, safely. I’m thankful for the efforts that were taken to ensure safety, and so thankful that in over a year, no one got COVID at church.
Often, the worst of times teaches us once again to be thankful, in all circumstances.
I never thought I’d move to Verona. But I’m thankful God led me here. I’ve turned down seven other job opportunities since moving here. Maybe I’ll have another decade to keep on giving thanks to living in Verona.
If we meet -- and that’s a good possibility living in Verona -- let’s say “Hi” and say thanks together.
- Nathan Strutz serves as outreach pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona. He and his wife Elizabeth have two sons, Caleb and Elijah.