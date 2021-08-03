Needless to say, this summer has been a fantastic time for Wisconsin sports.
As a Milwaukee native, watching the Bucks’ journey to their championship kept me on the proverbial edge of my seat. Filled with a rollercoaster of events, comeback wins, and a MVP caliber performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee professional sports continue to be on the upswing.
Although, during the playoffs, I cringingly watched Giannis’s knee maneuver in a direction I thought was not humanly possible, and even as an eternal optimist, I was overwhelmed by the dreaded feeling of the end of my team’s playoff run.
However, much to my surprise, after extensive imaging and evaluation, our beloved “Greek Freak” was cleared to return to play, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship title.
His miraculous recovery was thought to have originated from the conditioning he put in prior to his injury. This idea of muscle strengthening is a developing area of sports medicine called pre-habilitation or “prehab.”
People across all levels of sporting events have sustained some form of musculoskeletal injury. The road to recovery varies by the extent of the injury in addition to the rehabilitation process.
After an injury, people spend months with nagging pains while incorporating physical therapy, stretching, and massage to hopefully make an eventual recovery. On the other hand, the idea of prehab is to identify common injuries in athletes and strengthen those muscle groups while building stability around joints to prevent an injury from ever occurring.
For example, within the soccer community, a stretching protocol called the FIFA 11+ program has shown to have excellent success in reducing ACL injuries.
This specific set of exercises involves running, plyometrics (explosive exercises), strength building, and balance over a 20 minute warm-up period. This routine has shown to reduce injury rates by 45% and decrease time lost to injury by 30% in competitive soccer players.
Moreover, the idea of prehab is not merely for Olympians or ultra-competitive athletes. Prehab is being used within the operative medical community for people with upcoming surgical procedures.
The idea of strength and conditioning prior to a surgery is thought to help people recover quicker from their respective operations. Ultimately, the more people can be active, the more likely they are to have a successful surgery.
Coincidentally, while I was cheering on the Bucks to victory, I was in the midst of applying to sports medicine fellowships to further my physician training in this aspect of health care. A primary care sports medicine fellowship provides a focused experience on musculoskeletal complaints, working with patients varying from weekend warriors to elite professional athletes.
My main draw to primary care is the mantra of building relationships with my patients and enabling them to achieve their goals. Preventative medicine is a huge component of my practice and my ability to engage with my community.
Prehab seems to be an excellent way to incorporate an active and healthy lifestyle while decreasing the risk of debilitating injuries.